SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– A Springfield man with ties to Ukraine says he feels helpless in the midst of Russian attacks on several cities he’s once called home.

Ken Cornwell is an Evangel University alumnus and currently lives in Springfield. He visited Ukraine eight times in recent years to teach English.

Cornwell said he joined the program after hearing about it through mutual friends at Evangel. Each summer until the pandemic he spent two weeks at a time in Ukraine, teaching conversational, American English to locals working to improve their lives through education.

Many of the connections he made are kept up through texts, emails and Facebook messages.

He said communications with former students about a hopeful future are now burdened by fear and worry.

“They all have hope to come back,” Cornwell said. “The young ones do. I’ve taught people in their 20 to their 70s. The older ones, I think they’re more fearful that they may never see the same Ukraine they’ve known.”

Many of those he’s kept in touch with are currently fleeing their homes, not knowing when, or if, they will be able to return.

“They’re trying to get out as fast as possible,” he said. “It’s mostly women, because the men, 18 and over, are pressed into duty. They are adamant about protecting their country, and I know they’d be willing to die to do it.”

As Cornwell watches the latest reports from those on the ground in Ukraine, he said he often notices familiar cities and streets; ones he often visited with former students. Those same scenes are now the target of Russian attacks.

Seeing the destruction from afar, Cornwell said he feels helpless.

“It’s kind of like I feel handcuffed,” Cornwell said. “Sometimes almost bringing me to tears. It’s heartbreaking because I see the messages, and I don’t know whether I’ll see lgor again, you know? I don’t know whether I’ll see Vasyl again. I just don’t know.”

Cornwell says a few of his former students heading for the border have asked him for support with getting gas, food, necessities and a place to stay once they reach safety.

He encourages those in the Ozarks to seek out reputable organizations to donate funds. He also asks the community – reach out to your Ukrainian neighbors and see what you can do to support their families.