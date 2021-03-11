Items from Ozark’s first town marshall auctioned to help family in need

An online-only auction of a former Christian County Sheriff’s memorabilia is helping the Lamb family in Kentucky after a member lost their life to COVID-19.

Reggie Lamb is Buff Lamb’s great-nephew. Reggie lost the battle with COVID-19 and passed away on Feb. 25. The day after that, Ken Davis, a resident in Ozark, created a Facebook group called the Buff Lamb Memorabilia Sale.

Davis has several of Buff Lamb’s possessions. His plan is to auction off these items to raise money for Reggie Lamb’s surviving family.

“I think he is still considered a legend in Christian County,” said Davis. “There are a lot of people who still remember Buff and his time here. So I think it is a good time that the sale is going on. We just wanted the opportunity to help his family out.”

In 1945, Buff Lamb moved to Ozark and became Ozark’s first Town Marshall in 1947. He helped develop the Ozark Police Department and served there for 18 years.

Lamb became Christian County Sheriff in 1965 and served for 16 years before retiring in 1985.

The items in the auction consist of bumper stickers, paperwork, pictures, and calendars during his time campaigning for the sheriff’s office. Some personal items like clothes with his name on them, a ring, and his badge will also be auctioned.

“The badge seems to be the hottest item right now,” said Davis. “The auction happens daily on the site and a lot of the items have already been purchased, but the more popular items are going to be up for sale in the coming days. The timeframe of each item will be determined in the post and to make a bid, you must enter your number in the comment section under the post.

Davis said you must comment on the original post with your bid or it will not be seen. You can see Buff Lamb’s items up for auction on Davis’ Facebook page.