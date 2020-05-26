“It was a poor decision” Governor Parson addresses lack of social distancing at Lake of the Ozarks

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.– Missouri’s Gov. Mike Parson says the Lake of The Ozarks incident over Memorial Day weekend was a poor decision, and social distancing was not followed.

The governor said this a just a small example of Missouri and that many people made good decisions this weekend. Parson witnessed these good decisions while visiting his granddaughters’ graduation ceremony in Sparta and when he attended his church back home.

Parson said overall we have seen responsible decisions from residences across the state.

Parson says the positive number of COVID-19 will go up because they are testing more every week. Parson said we wouldn’t see Memorial Day numbers for five days or more. Any spike being reported would have been from last week.

Parson said over the weekend that hospitalization numbers went down.

Parson stated that the enforcement for social distancing and occupancy is up to local health departments.

Parson says any Missouri resident can be tested for free. Missouri residency is the only requirement; individuals do not have to live in the county in which they are tested, and they do not have to be experiencing symptoms.

The following are testing sites:

Boone County June 1-2, 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Hickman High School, Columbia

Cape Girardeau County June 5, 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Arena Park, Cape Girardeau

Greene County June 4-5, 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Ozark Empire Fairgrounds, Springfield

Jackson County May 26-30, 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Silverstein Eye Center Arena, Independence

Jefferson County June 1-2, 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Faith Community Church, House Springs June 3, 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Hillsboro Civic Center, Hillsboro

St. Charles County May 26-28, 7 a.m.-7 p.m., St. Charles County Public Health Department, St. Charles May 29-30, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.. The Youth Activity Park, Dardenne Prairie



