Isabel’s House host Summer Party virtually

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Isabel’s House is hosting their Virtual Summer Party on August 13, 2020, to help families in need.

Isabel’s House supports and sponsors children and families in the Ozarks that are going through a crisis.

A limited number of raffle tickets remain for a $5,000 Cash Raffle, which will be held on Facebook live the evening of August 13. Those that would like to make a 100% tax-deductible contribution can make a Sponsor a Child donation to help Isabel’s House reach its $15,000 Sponsor a Child goal.

The Summer Party donors will get to attend a virtual concert featuring Sean McNown from Kansas City.

For more information about this event, visit https://www.isabelshouse.org/events/the-summer-party-2020/ or contact Daniel Schekorra at (417) 865-2273 ext. 10.