GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — A kitten was rescued early Friday morning while Greene County deputies were assisting the Logan-Rogersville Fire Department with a water rescue.

During the water rescue deputies heard faint cries of a kitten nearby and began searching for it. Two deputies located a small black kitten in some brush that had piled up from the flooding. Deputies successfully rescued the kitten from the pile of brush.

If this is your kitten you are asked to contact the Greene County Sheriff’s Office at 417-829-6393.