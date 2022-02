SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – JQH Arena and Reba McEntire have made a decision about the scheduled concert Friday night in Springfield, as snow continues to fall in the Ozarks.

According to a tweet from JQH Arena, the show must go on, and it will.

As of right now, JQH Arena tweeted that the concert will continue as planned on Friday, February 4th, at 7:00 p.m.

.@reba concert update as of 2/3/22: The concert is planning to happen as scheduled on 2/4 at 8pm.



Doors open at 7pm. Parking is $10.

Missouri State University canceled classes for today, including online classes, according to their Facebook page.