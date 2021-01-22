Iron County Jail escapees fled to Colorado together, one arrested in New Mexico

IRON COUNTY, Mo. – One of three inmates who escaped the Iron County Jail last weekend was arrested in New Mexico Wednesday, according to the U.S. Marshals.

In a press release, the Marshals say Tracy Brown and his girlfriend had left Denver, Colorado and were headed to Tularosa, New Mexico. Authorities had learned this and U.S. Marshals in New Mexico were able to take Brown and his girlfriend into custody at a gas station in Carrizozo, New Mexico.

According to the release, Brown told investigators that all three inmates had driven to Colorado and split up in Denver. Using the information, authorities arrested family members of Dwight Abernathie and Samuel Gillam as known associates to their escape.

There is currently a $5,000 reward for anyone with information on Abernathie and Gillam. U.S. Marshals in Missouri are teaming up with U.S. Marshals in Colorado to investigate.

Abernathie and Gillam are still at large.