Investor aims to transform St. Charles County town into national destination

AUGUSTA, Mo. (AP) — A Florida investor with Missouri roots is spending about $100 million in hopes of turning an area of Missouri Wine Country into a destination that will attract visitors from around the country.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that David Hoffmann has spent months buying up land in the tiny town of Augusta along Highway 94 in St. Charles County, most notably, four of Augusta’s five wineries. He’s also bought up commercial property and plans a golf course and hotel.

Hoffmann sees the region as Missouri’s own version of Napa Valley. But some worry the town of 290 residents could lose its unique charm.