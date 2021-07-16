Investigators believe deadly Springfield shooting followed drug transaction

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Court documents made available on Friday, July 16, indicate the fatal shooting of Darrell Gott Jr. occurred during a drug transaction.

A probable cause statement in the case against 19-year-old Kelvin Bogan Jr. states investigators believe Bogan shot Gott after meeting to buy marijuana from the 18-year-old.

Bogan is charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the July 2, 2020 shooting, according to online court records.

Investigators’ report states Gott died at Mercy Hospital of a gunshot to the left side of his body after he was found in the driver’s seat of a car that crashed into a parked vehicle on Pacific Street just west of Texas Avenue in Springfield.

Photo of Darrell Gott Jr.

Witnesses told investigators the car he was driving had sped away from the scene of the shooting after shots were heard. It crashed into a van nearby and Gott was found not breathing and without a pulse. Officers performed life-saving measures until medical responders arrived. He was pronounced dead at Mercy Hospital.

Police arrested Bogan after interviewing witnesses and acquaintances of the suspect and victim. Investigators also surveyed extensive phone records and online chats before concluding that Bogan had shot Gott after meeting him to buy marijuana. Bogan and others in the car he was driving fled the scene and he left Springfield for Chicago a couple of days later, according to an acquaintance interviewed by police.

Back in Missouri on July 14, 2021, Bogan was interviewed by police and denied involvement in the shooting before asking to speak to his lawyer, according to the probable cause statement. He was taken into custody and charged on July 15.

Bogan is being held in the Greene County Jail without bond. He is to appear in court for a 1 p.m. hearing on July 21, 2021.