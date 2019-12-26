Investigation clears 2 Joplin police officers after deadly shooting

JOPLIN, Mo (KODE). – Two Joplin police officers will return to work after a 4-month investigation into a deadly shooting.

Thursday morning, the Joplin Police Department presented the findings of an investigation into the August 13th officer-involved shooting at 901 West Kensington Road. The suspect, David Ingle, was shot and later died.

Officer Grant Meador and Officer Laken Rawlins were both placed on administrative leave following the incident.

Chief Matt Stewart says the investigation found no criminal wrongdoing and no policy violations for either officer involved. Both officers will return to full-duty.

Chief Steward said the officer’s level of training with the use of force and dealing with people with mental health issues had come into question by members of the public.

The state requires officers to undergo 24 hours of use of force training every year.

Both Rawlins and Meador have nearly seven times that amount.

Both also had 35 hours of mental health training.

During the incident, tasers were deployed and a nerve in Officer Rawlins’ left wrist was hit. She now deals with numbness in her hand and thumb but has been cleared to return to work.

Videos from patrol vehicles and body cameras were shown during the press conference, which contains graphic content. The 911 call made prior to their response was also played.

Officer Grant Meador

Officer Laken Rawlins

AUGUST 13TH, 2019: The officers responded to 901 West Kensington Road around 9:20 PM that night, in reference to a suspicious person.

The suspect, 31-year-old David Ingle of Joplin, was combative with them.

They deployed their tasers, which were ineffective.

Officers say Ingle charged at them, and that’s when Officer Meador fired his service weapon.

Ingle died at a local hospital.

Authorities say no weapons were found near Ingle.

Ingle was no stranger to the Joplin Police Department. He had 31 charges in Municipal court.