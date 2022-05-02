SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield City Council members are scheduled to meet Monday evening to talk about a variety of topics. Here are a few points of interest from the agenda.

City Council members may vote to pledge $2 million toward the project that will widen Interstate 44 to six lanes. That amount would match the federal grant MoDOT is trying to get to help pay for the project. The resolution said a six-lane Interstate 44 through Springfield would help the economy and would allow for more walkways to connect parks along the interstate.

A new item on Monday’s council agenda is a bill that would annex the area where the new Greene County Jail and Sheriff’s Office is set to open. According to the bill, Greene County has requested the nearly 25-acre area be a part of the city. A major reason for this is to extend the service area of the Springfield Fire Department so the department can respond to the jail.

Council members will also begin to look at the future of the area where the James River Power Station used to be. The city received an $800,000 grant to redevelop the former coal plant site. Monday night’s agenda item deals with cost-share agreements. The first steps to redeveloping the area are a study and a master plan. Some of the money will come from the American Rescue plan.

Springfield’s City Council meets every other Monday at 6:30 p.m. at History City Hall on Boonville. The full agenda is posted online.