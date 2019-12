MARSHFIELD, Mo. — MoDOT crews are working to make improvements to an Interstate 44 interchange in Webster County.

Next week, crews will be in Marshfield hauling rock and dirt, and relocating utility lines.

Brinkley Road will be closed until fall, so drivers will need to follow detour signs.

When the project is done next summer, there will be a new Route CC Bridge over I-44 as well as new ramps and roundabouts.