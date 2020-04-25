Insurance may not cover telehealth after pandemic

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Some insurance companies are allowing those with mental health needs to receive telehealth services without an extra financial burden during the pandemic.

When Missouri opens up on May 4, people are concerned the telehealth coverage will vanish.

Burrell Behavioral Health COO, Adam Andreassen, says some insurance companies don’t see the benefit.

They believe that it is a diminshment of care, not worthy of reimbursement,” said Andreassen.

Kristina Murdaugh, a telehealth patient, says these calls help her anxiety.

“In terms of the useful information and everything that I’m getting out of it and the ability to continue to work on the things that I was working on before we transitioned,” said Murdaugh. “I mean that hasn’t changed. That hasn’t changed at all.”

Mercy St. Louis’ director of behavioral health, Kyle John, says there are many health situations that can be addressed virtually with the same success rate as an in-person visit

“There’s a lot of things that I need to be at my doctor’s office for, but there’s a certain number of things that I don’t have to physically drive to the office to accomplish,” said John.

Andreassen says some Burrell patients say they like telehealth visits more than in-person visits. Doctor John with Mercy said the same thing and says it has been popular among adolescents and the elderly.