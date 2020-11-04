Inmate dies of COVID-19 in the Medical Center for Federal Prisoners in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- An inmate in the Medical Center for Federal Prisoners in Springfield has died after testing positive for COVID-19.

According to a press release from the Department of Justice, the inmate, Colin Bosby, tested positive on Sunday, October 25, 2020. Bosby was placed in medical isolation and received daily symptom checks, and had a 24-hour nursing staff.

The release states, staff went to check on Bosby Saturday and found him unresponsive. Crews performed life-saving measures but were unsuccessful. Authorities say Bosby had long-term pre-existing medical conditions.

Bosby, 53-years-old, was sentenced in the Eastern District of California to a 262-month sentence for receipt or distribution of material involving the sexual exploitation of minors and possession of material involving the sexual exploitation of minors. He had been in custody at MCFP Springfield since February 1, 2018.

There are currently 852 male offenders.