Inmate deceased over the weekend

LICKING, Mo. — An inmate died at South Central Correctional Center in Licking over the weekend.

44-year-old Brandon Hutchison was serving a life sentence for first-degree murder.

The Missouri Department of Corrections says Hutchison died of apparent natural causes.

He was pronounced dead at 9:23 a.m. on Saturday.

Hutchison was sentenced in 1996 when he was 21-years-old.

The Mt. Vernon man was convicted in the shooting deaths of two brothers, Ronald and Brian Yates.

Court documents say the shooting happened on new year’s eve of 1996 in Verona over a drug deal.

Two other men were also charged in the murders