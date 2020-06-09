Injury accident results in traffic backup near Campbell and Primrose

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The left, center and right southbound lanes of Campbell Avenue, which travel beneath the James River Freeway, are slowed due to an injury accident.

Our news team first learned of the accident through Ozarks Traffic.

According to the Springfield Police, one motorcycle with two people on it were hit by a red truck while turning left.

Both of the individuals on the motorcycle were taken to the hospital, the policeman says they “got thrown off” the bike but “only cuts and bruises.”

The motorcycle was hardly damaged.

Police say roads weren’t shut off, just a little slower traffic.