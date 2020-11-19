Injury accident in Springfield leaves one dead, blocking traffic

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — An injury accident happened on Kansas Expressway on the northbound lanes past Bennett Street Thursday, Nov. 19.

According to the Springfield Police Department, A truck and a motorcycle were involved in the crash. The individual on the motorcycle involved in the crash has died.

Ozarks Traffic said northbound and southbound lanes at Kansas Expressway are closed at Catalpa Street.

KOLR10’s crew on the scene saying they see a motorcycle on its side and a pick-up truck.

Pictures from KOLR10’s crew:

