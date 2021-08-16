Injuries at daycare center lead to a 7 year sentence for Springfield woman

SPRINGFIELD, Mo – A Springfield woman accused in connection with two instances of children injured at a daycare facility has been sentenced to seven years in prison.

The Greene County Prosecutor’s office confirmed that Rachel Slawson, 39, was sentenced Friday (8/13/21) on two counts of child endangerment. Judge Thomas Mountjoy denied probation for the former daycare worker who had entered had an Alford plea in connection with incidents dating back to 2013.

Under an Alford plea, the defendant does not admit to wrongdoing but acknowledges that the prosecution has a strong enough case that they could well get a conviction from a jury.

Under a plea bargain, charges were reduced from child abuse or neglect, according to a copy of the agreement provided by Slawson’s attorney John Zimmerman.

The charges arose from a 2013 incident in which a five-month-old infant who Slawson babysat was admitted to hospital for a skull fracture and a 2016 incident in which an eight-month-old child was having difficulty breathing in her care and was determined to have suffered a skull fracture and internal brain bleed.

In an email to Ozarks First, Zimmerman said that Slawson admits that she had too many small children to supervise them safely at her unlicensed home daycare. That put the kids at significant risk and likely led to the injuries charged in the case.