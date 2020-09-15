Initiative on college campus helps students register to vote

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Over 50 students at Missouri State University are now registered to vote after a registration event on campus Tuesday, Sept. 14.

The campus initiative called ‘Paws to the Polls’ hosted the event. Missouri State’s football team was well represented with many of the members deciding to become eligible to cast their vote for the first time.

Students were given information at the event to show them how to find nonpartisan information about elections.

“It’s just important that everyone has a voice,” said Suzanne Walker-Pacheco, a Missouri State student. “And that everyone is getting the information they need, again to draw their own conclusions, about issues in our world.”

“Paws to the Polls” is planning to host more events before the election.