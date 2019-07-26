Information booth at the fair teaches about what can help with storm recovery

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Ozark Empire Fair brings family fun to mind but anyone going to the fair this year may also be able to register for help with storm recovery.

FEMA officials have set up an information booth at the fair.

Members of the disaster service team can help people from Greene, Pulaski, and Jasper Counties who were affected by recent tornadoes, storms and flooding.

Hattie Stallworth, with FEMA, told us people in affected counties can even be reimbursed for temporary lodging during repairs and how FEMA works with insurance. “We encourage people who have suffered damage, had serious damage, to go ahead and file their insurance.. We cannot duplicate services, but say that the insurance doesn’t cover everything, they may be able to get some grant monies from FEMA to take care of that.”

If you’ve already registered for assistance, you can stop by the booth to check the status of your application.

FEMA’s booth will be set up through at least Sunday, July 28.