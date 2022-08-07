Flowers adorned the tables at the August 7, 2022 Bridal Expo in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Brides and grooms spent Sunday in the Springfield area getting ready for their upcoming weddings.

Over 140 vendors participated in the Metropolitan Wedding Expo.

A lot of weddings were postponed and a lot of industry businesses were hit hard during the height of Covid.

Couples are searching for ways to keep their weddings within their budgets as a result of inflation.

Additionally, vendors are figuring out ways to ensure that their dreams for their big day can come true.

“It’s easier for us as a team to be able to remind the area that we have tons of local talent and artisans and all these people that love to help couples make their wedding dream come true,” said Meg Rallis, the show coordinator for the event.

The next expo will take place in Springfield on January 8, 2023.