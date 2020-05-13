Inflammatory disease shows up among young Missouri patients

O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) – A rare inflammatory syndrome affecting some children with the coronavirus has appeared in a small number of cases at a St. Louis hospital.

A spokeswoman for St. Louis Children’s Hospital said Wednesday that “a few” children with the coronavirus and symptoms similar to Kawasaki disease have been treated at the hospital.

She didn’t have information on the exact number, or details about their conditions.

The coronavirus is less common and less deadly in children than in adults. But two young children and a teenager with COVID-19 who also showed symptoms of Kawasaki disease have died in New York state.