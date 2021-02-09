Infectious disease doctor said new COVID-19 variant “does not appear to be more aggressive”

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A new variant of COVID-19 is spreading in the United States and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) is reporting it to be highly contagious.

Infectious disease expert at Mercy Hospital Doctor William W. Sistrunk said the first report in Missouri of the COVID variant, known as B.1.1.7, happened on Feb. 6.

“This current variant does not appear to be more aggressive as far as leading to more hospitalizations or more fatalities,” said Sistrunk.

The doctor’s top concern about B.1.1.7 is its increased ability to transmit from patient to patient.

“I would not be surprised to see more of it,” said Sistrunk. “And, I wouldn’t be surprised if we see other variants too, because these are highly contagious viruses.”

Sistrunk said the vaccine is still effective against this particular variant and he wants to see a continued vaccination effort.

“It’s really one of the main ways of fighting this epidemic as well as continue masking efforts, continuing social distancing, and not gathering,” said Sistrunk.

For further research on the variants, the state health department and the CDC are asking Mercy Labs to submit COVID-19 samples for typing purposes.

“So they’ll be able to pick up these variant strains as we may see them,” said Sistrunk. “That’s how it’s been done to other states too.”

The DHSS reported in a press release it is working closely with local public health agencies to ensure appropriate measures are being taken regarding contact tracing, isolation and quarantine protocols.