SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Infant sleep-related deaths in Springfield have increased 150% in 2022 compared to last year’s numbers.

In 2021, there were a total of four infant sleep-related deaths, according to a press release from the Springfield Police Department. So far this year, there have been 10 deaths — an increase of 150% with two more months left of the year to go.

The SPD is encouraging caregivers to know how to create a safe sleeping situation for infants. According to Safe Sleep Missouri, people can use the ABCs of keeping sleeping infants safe:

: Alone. Keep babies alone when they sleep. No one and nothing should be in their sleep space with them. B : Back. Place babies on their backs when you lay them down to for the night or a nap.

: Back. Place babies on their backs when you lay them down to for the night or a nap. C: Crib. Keep them in a crib. The surface should be firm and have a fitted sheet.

Safe Sleep Missouri reported that in 2020, 51% of infants that died from a sleep-related situation were sleeping in an adult’s bed. Of all non-medical infant deaths in 2020, 90% involved the baby’s sleep environment.