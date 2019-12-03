Infant remains are missing from CoxHealth Hospital

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield police are working to figure out what happened to the remains of a stillborn infant who was born at Cox South Hospital.

We received a statement from CoxHealth saying, November 14, The hospital became aware the remains of the infant were unaccounted for in the morgue.

After reviewing the surveillance video, the hospital staff says they discovered suspicious activity and called the police to investigate.

Both Springfield police and Cox Hospital are looking into what happened.

Cox leadership said they shared information with the family as soon as they could, considering the pending investigation.

We will develop this story as we receive more information.