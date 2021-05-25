Individuals testify in civil trial over Lindenlure access

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A civil trial over a popular swimming hole along Finley River near Ozark is wrapping up in a Christian County courtroom Tuesday, May 25.

Surrounding property owners first filed a lawsuit against a neighboring owner after they placed concrete barriers to block public access to Lindenlure in March 2020.

Plaintiffs said they haven’t been able to access their land in over a year while defendants say the crowds and drug use on their land have become too much to control.

On May 25, a conservation agent and a Christian County deputy testified the Lindenlure access is known to be a hot spot for illegal activity, but admitted they have patrolled the area as if it was a county-owned property for many years.

A surveyor took the stand to testify to the history of the former town of Liden, which names Canyon Road as a street. However, other conflicting maps show Canyon Road as a county road, and others show it as private.

According to a highway administrator, bringing Canyon Road up to code would cost the county thousands of dollars and multiple permits.