Individuals testify in civil trial over Lindenlure access

Local News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
Putting Ozarks First

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A civil trial over a popular swimming hole along Finley River near Ozark is wrapping up in a Christian County courtroom Tuesday, May 25.

Surrounding property owners first filed a lawsuit against a neighboring owner after they placed concrete barriers to block public access to Lindenlure in March 2020.

Plaintiffs said they haven’t been able to access their land in over a year while defendants say the crowds and drug use on their land have become too much to control.

On May 25, a conservation agent and a Christian County deputy testified the Lindenlure access is known to be a hot spot for illegal activity, but admitted they have patrolled the area as if it was a county-owned property for many years.

A surveyor took the stand to testify to the history of the former town of Liden, which names Canyon Road as a street. However, other conflicting maps show Canyon Road as a county road, and others show it as private.

According to a highway administrator, bringing Canyon Road up to code would cost the county thousands of dollars and multiple permits.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News
Putting the Ozarksfirst Food Drive

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now