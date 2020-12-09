Police identify woman involved in fatal pedestrian crash

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Police Department (SPD) released the name of the pedestrian fatally hit by a box truck on Sunshine and Oxford on Saturday, Dec. 5.

SPD said the box truck was heading west on Sunshine in the outside lane when Marcie L. Brown, 39, was crossing southbound on Sunshine.

The truck hit Brown and continued westbound and Brown was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).