Individual found deceased in Republic, another in custody

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Make It Count

REPUBLIC, Mo. — An investigation is ongoing after the Greene County Sheriff’s Office found a deceased female on Monday, Nov. 9.

Deputies said they were sent to the 400 block on North Douglas Drive for a well-being check sometime after 5 a.m. When deputies arrived, they found a deceased 42-year-old female.

According to Lieutenant Jamie Burks, the Sheriff’s Office has one male in custody and the investigation is being treated as a homicide.

Burks says there is no danger to the public and the scene is under investigation.

There is no confirmation on if the incident was a shooting.

Sheriff’s Office vehicle on-scene

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News
Make It Count

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now