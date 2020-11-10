Individual found deceased in Republic, another in custody

REPUBLIC, Mo. — An investigation is ongoing after the Greene County Sheriff’s Office found a deceased female on Monday, Nov. 9.

Deputies said they were sent to the 400 block on North Douglas Drive for a well-being check sometime after 5 a.m. When deputies arrived, they found a deceased 42-year-old female.

According to Lieutenant Jamie Burks, the Sheriff’s Office has one male in custody and the investigation is being treated as a homicide.

Burks says there is no danger to the public and the scene is under investigation.

There is no confirmation on if the incident was a shooting.