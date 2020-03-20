Individual attends church then tests positive for COVID-19 four days later

OZARK, Mo. — According to the Springfield-Greene County Health Department, Someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 attended church services at James River Church in Ozark on March 8, 2020, before they showed symptoms.

This patient was confirmed of the virus on March 18 and is now in quarantine along with their household contacts.

The patient did not show symptoms until four days after attending services on March 8.

The risk of people catching the virus on March 8 is low, but attendants of this church on that day should still watch themselves for symptoms as an extra precaution.

Symptoms include: