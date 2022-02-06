SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Springfield City Council could be voting on a new ordinance that would designate about $98,000 to help administer a vaccine against a virus in Greene County – shingles.

The Greene County Senior Citizens’ Service Fund Board currently grants $226,610 annually to the Springfield-Greene County Health Department to help educate and administer the shingles vaccine. This new ordinance would raise this year’s total funding to about $324,000.

Shingles is a common viral infection found in those who’ve had chickenpox, where the chickenpox virus reactivates.

Currently, seniors in Greene County can receive a shingles vaccine for free through the Springfield-Greene County Health Department. This increased funding would be used to ensure the vaccine remains free to all who are eligible to receive it.

City Council is currently scheduled to hear the ordinance on Monday, February 7.