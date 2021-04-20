In-person workshops return to Missouri Job Center

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A press release from the City of Springfield announced monthly in-person workshops are returning to Missouri Job Center beginning in May.

Along with this announcement, masking and social distancing will still be required to attend the workshops.

Those who wish to attend must call the Missouri Job Center ahead of time at 417-887-4343. The workshops will be held at 2900 E. Sunshine in Springfield and are free to the public. The calendar of workshops can be found on the Missouri Job Center, Ozark Region on Facebook .

Sally Payne, Interim Director of Workforce Development for the City of Springfield, said “As occupancy restrictions ease, we are excited to offer a variety of workshops to help job seekers land their dream job.”

The available courses include: