SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Mercy Hospital Springfield is resuming in-person childbirth classes, breastfeeding classes, and delivery tours after a long hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Online classes filled the need when they were our only option,” wrote Jennifer Murray, the executive director of Mercy Women’s and Children’s Services, in a press release. “But we know many of our families missed the in-person instruction.”

Those who want to take advantage of the offerings can sign up for the classes and tours on Mercy’s website. Space is limited in each class. As of the time of this writing, the events available are:

Labor and delivery tours. Free admission. Oct. 25, Nov. 1, and Dec. 20.

Two-day childbirth preparation class. $50 admission. Nov. 8-15 and Dec. 6-13.

Full-day childbirth preparation class. $50 admission. Nov. 12.

Super Siblings and Parents class. $20 admission. Nov. 9 and Dec. 7.

In-person breastfeeding classes are scheduled to be offered by the end of November.

Online classes are still available. The childbirth preparation online class is $50 and the Understanding Breastfeeding online class is $40.

“Bringing these classes back makes our hearts full,” Murray wrote. “We can’t wait to welcome families and answer all their questions as they prepare to welcome their little miracles.”