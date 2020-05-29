In-person absentee voting available in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Mo.– In-person absentee voting will be available in Greene County this Saturday, May 30, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This is meant for those who can’t make it to their original polling place on June 2

Voters are required to have a valid form of ID when they arrive at the county clerk’s office on 1126 North Boonville in the Elections Center building.

Absentee voting hours will also be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m on Monday, June 1.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson talked about voter safety in the upcoming election.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson says, “That’s one of the most important things that we can all do is to vote. I’m confident that counties and the local elected officials understand what we are up against here there going to be above all means making sure it’s safe.”

Missouri lawmakers passed senate bill 631 earlier this month.

It allows voters to vote by mail to help prevent the spread of coronavirus, but this bill will only last till the end of the year.

For more information on absentee voting, visit the Greene County Clerk’s Office website.

According to the Greene County Clerk’s Office, the sample April 7 ballot in Greene County will be used for the June 2 election and is available in the Greene County Clerk’s Office.

Here is a list of candidates and issues.