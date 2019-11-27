Improvements made to historic neighborhood in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — More construction underway in one of Springfield’s most historic neighborhoods.

The area around Missouri State University, Rountree neighborhood, has changed drastically over the last few years with several businesses and apartment buildings pop up over the years.

Four houses grouped together in the area of Cherry and Kickapoo have stood since the early 1900s, but soon, they will be replaced with several new structures that will continue the facelift taking place all along Cherry street.

Laurel Bryant is a realtor, but also the President for the Rountree Neighborhood Association. She and the neighborhood have their concerns about what is set to replace them.

“I understand that they are cottage structures,” Bryant said. “Two, two and a half story, four-bedroom four baths, and likely student rental.”

The owner of those four lots consolidated and sold them to a Texas-based company called Haken Holdings LLC. They have built similar style developments near other colleges across the country. While it may be a good investment for them, Bryant believes it could continue to impact Rountree property values, which they’ve been working to protect.

“We wanted a diverse web of housing for everyone,” Bryant said. “Students, elderly, young professionals, to kind of keep the demographic that’s within the neighborhood.”

Cody Cameron has lived in apartments near the lot for a few years. He says he can put up with the actual construction process, but he has mixed feelings on more possible student housing.

“I think in the short term it would be great Cameron said. “It could help spur up some more economic activity, Long term, most of them are going to be temporary residents, so they’re just going to be here for a short run and then be gone. I’m not really sure how that will affect the city in the long run.”

The project is being dubbed as the “Cherry Street Cottages” and there isn’t a set deadline on when they’ll be completed.

Bryant says she would like to see a housing study conducted in Springfield to see how many student living developments are needed to ensure there isn’t an excess of one type of housing.