Important deadlines for mailing gifts across the country

U.S. — If you have some gifts to send across the country, there are some important deadlines to know.

Some of them are coming up in about two weeks!

If you’re going for standard ground delivery, get your packages to the post office by December 14.

UPS ground will need it one day sooner on December 13.

While FedEx gives you a little more time.

The deadline for the standard ground service is Monday, December 16.

If you’re a last-minute shopper, you’ll have to shell out more money.

The three major carriers will deliver next day air for packages sent on December 23.

But it will come at a premium price.