Impact grants go to help non-profits that support Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Community Foundation of The Ozarks awarded $120,000 to area non-profits today, Jan. 29.

The Collective Impact Grants were given to five participants representing other organizitions that serve the Springfield area.

The grants cover a wide range of issues in health, education and well-being to meet the needs of the community.

Those given a check today include “Better Life in Recovery”, “Council of The Churches”, “The Geek Foundation”, “Safe and Sober” and “The Watershed Committee of The Ozarks.”

There were 17 applications for the grant money and selections are made by a volunteer committee.