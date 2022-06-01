OZARK, Mo.– What started as a simple trip to the pharmacy could have turned deadly, if not for a four-legged friend.

Willa Goins was leaving Walgreens on East Republic Road on Saturday, May 28, when Donny Finnegan approached her.

“The guy was standing at the Red Box video,” Goins said. “He pulled the gun out from under his t-shirt and stuck it in my side, and told me that he wanted my car.”

She offered Finnegan money, but still, he wanted her vehicle.

He almost took her life. But then he noticed Loki.

“It was really strange that he would do that, he would say what he did,” Goins said. “He said, ‘I’m going to let you live because I like your dog.'”

Goins has had Loki for around a year, and said they are inseparable.

“He’s a rescue as well,” Goins said. “And he likes to be with me wherever I’m at. He’s my best friend.”

According to police, Finnegan took off in Goins’ Toyota Avalon but was captured within a few hours.

“There was like five officers (that) showed up at the Walgreens and within two hours, they had him,” Goins said.

Goins said she doesn’t believe Loki is the only reason why she’s here to tell us her story.

“It was a divine intervention that, that if he’d pulled the trigger on that gun, I wouldn’t be here talking to you today.”