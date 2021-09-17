Illinois man dies in single motorcycle crash in Osage Beach

OSAGE BEACH, Mo.- An Illinois man has died after a motorcycle crash Thursday night.

According to the Osage Beach Police Department, the crash happened on Highway 54 near the Key Largo Road exit around 8:30 p.m. Thursday. Authorities say the crash happened when 77-year-old Donald D. Leffler of Warsaw, Illinois, was traveling east on HYW 54 on his Harley Davidson Trike.

Leffler attempted to exit onto Key Largo but failed to negotiate a curve, traveled off the road and hit an electrical box. Police say he was ejected from the trike.

He was then transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

