ICYMI: Governor Parson’s conference on Missouri and COVID-19

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Since 2 p.m. on April 1, a total of 1,581 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Missouri.

According to Governor Mike Parson, there have been 18 deaths in Missouri as well as approximately 17,500 tested for the virus.

“We are doing everything in our power to expand testing, and identify and isolate those with COVID-19 to help slow the spread,” Gov. Parson said.

A representative from the Department of Public Safety encouraged social distancing and to be aware of false information circulating on social media.

Governor Parson also explains Missouri’s economy and expenses.

“COVID-19 is not only having an impact on our public health, but also our economy,” Gov. Parson said. “Up until this point in my administration, we have been very fortunate to have a booming economy with record low unemployment and hugh wage growth.”

Watch this video of the full conference: