ICYMI: Governor Mike Parson reports the first Missouri death due to COVID-19

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Governor Mike Parson gave his second daily COVID-19 update March 18, 2020, and says the first death has been reported in Missouri due to the virus.

“It’s unfortunate we’re going to be here speaking today, we’ve had our first death of COVID-19 here in the State of Missouri,” Gov Parson said. “It occurred in the Columbia area.”

It was confirmed that the death was a person in their sixties, and it came just one day after that person was diagnosed.

Missouri is up to 24 total positive cases of COVID-19. On March 17, the total was at 15, so that is our biggest one day jump.

Gov. Parson also signed a couple of executive orders today in response to the virus.

Executive order 20-02 will move April 7’s Municipal Elections to June.

The other executive order, number 20-03, will give local departments the ability to suspend state regulations as needed.

Governor Parson says it is a wide order to help ease regulations on telemedicine, and on commercial transportation too. Essential supplies can be delivered, even easing the barriers so more people can step into an education profession.

The state’s small business administration is also working on a change to help small businesses apply for disaster loans to help through difficult times.

“That will happen, that’s just in the process right now of getting it done,” said Gov. Parson.

Utility companies were addressed and Gov. Parson says all companies in Missouri agree that there will be no disconnects during the pandemic.