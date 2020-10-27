Ice skating rink coming to Branson in November

BRANSON, Mo.- A 7,200 square-foot ice skating rink will be coming to Branson in mid-November.

According to a press release from the Branson Area Chamber of Commerce, the new rink will be located adjacent to the Branson Ferris Wheel and the new “United We Stand” community Christmas tree display.

The Track Family Fun Parks and The Holidays on Ice partnered to bring the rink to the Ozarks.

“We are excited to welcome The Holidays on Ice to Branson,” said Craig Wescott, CEO and co-owner of The Track Family Fun Parks, in a press release. “This is the culmination of the efforts of many in the community, and we are thrilled to provide such a wonderful location for Branson residents and visitors to gather this Christmas season.”

According to a press release, the oval-shaped ice skating rink will be 72 ft. x 100 ft. It is the same size as The Rink at Rockefeller Center in New York City.

“Our goal is for people to have unique memories and holiday experiences, and we look forward to adding ice skating to what Branson and The Track Family Fun Parks currently offer to create holiday memories,” said Rich Yakkey of The Holidays on Ice, whose family has owned and operated the company since 2014.

The rink will only be open from mid-November through at least New Years Day.