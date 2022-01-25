Ice Cream Factory bringing new jobs to Missouri

LEBANON, Mo. — A family-owned business called Ice Cream Factory (ICF) announced it purchased an over 86,000 square feet industrial facility. The building will serve as a new manufacturing plant, creating 130 jobs in the area.

ICF owners say the plan is to make the operation a tourist destination. Along with housing operations, the facility will also have some sort of retail component.

The mayor of Lebanon, Jared Carr, says he is excited to welcome ICF and believes the industry will bring positive changes to the city.

“We are thrilled that the Imler family has chosen Lebanon as the new home base for Ice Cream Factory,” Carr said. “This investment in Lebanon will be great for our community and help bring more diversification to our local economy. We are also excited that the Imler family will also bring one of Lebanon’s oldest commercial buildings back into full service.”

A groundbreaking ceremony for the facility is scheduled for early March with completion expected by summer 2023.