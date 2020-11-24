Hy-Vee stores recall vegetable mixes due to possibility of harmful organism

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Hy-Vee is recalling two of its vegetable mix products at all of its facilities.

The following products are being recalled:

Hy-Vee Short Cuts Pot Roast Mix – UPC Code 0272083305352

Hy-Vee Short Cuts Grill/Oven Ready Veggie Mix – UPC Code 0272104105992

The grocery store said there may be an organism called Listeria monocytogenes on the food. Serious and sometimes fatal infections can happen in young children and the elderly. Healthy people may only suffer short-term effects such as fever, headache, stiffness, nausea, adcominal pain and diarrhea.

All the affected products have a “Best if Used By” sticker with the date Dec. 3, 2020.

Customers can return the vegetables for a full refund at any Hy-Vee store.