Hy-Vee recalls 12 salads due to possible contamination

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee announced on Saturday, June 27, a recall of 12 salads that may have been contaminated with Cyclospora.

“The potential for contamination was brought to Hy-Vee’s attention when Fresh Express – which manufactures the product – announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control Prevention (CDC) expanded its investigation of an outbreak of Cyclospora in the upper Midwest section of the United States,” Hy-Vee said.

This recall comes a week after the 12 oz. Hy-Vee Bagged Garden Salad was pulled from the shelves, bringing the total number of private label bagged salad products recalled to 13.

“The products were distributed to Hy-Vee grocery stores across its eight-state region of Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin,” Hy-Vee said.

Below are all the recalled products.

All photos courtesy of Hy-Vee

According to the store, no other Hy-Vee branded salads are impacted by the recall.