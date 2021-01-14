Hy-Vee offers COVID-19 testing in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Hy-Vee will begin offering rapid anti-body testing at more than 250 Hy-Vee pharmacy locations on Monday, Jan. 18, including the Springfield location on West Battlefield Road.

Patients will get same day results as quickly as 15 minutes after completing the test.

The test will cost $25 and patients must register ahead of time online. You’ll select “antibody test,” then schedule a testing time.

These tests show whether a patient was infected with COVID-19 in the past, detecting the antibodies to the virus that causes COVID-19. The rapid antibody test does not show if a patient has a current infection.

Here are the hours for testing at other Missouri locations: