SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Hy-Vee pharmacies will begin administering free COVID-19 vaccines for those 12 to 15 years old.

The store announced all pharmacy locations will administer the vaccine for the age group, in addition, to continue offering for those 16 and older.

Minors must have parental or guardian consent in order to receive the shot.

Hy-Vee asks parents or guardians accompany minors to both doses.

Walk-in appointments are available or appointments can be made in advance on Hy-Vee’s website.