SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Hy-Vee will be giving away nearly 5,000 free peaches on June 16.

Twenty peaches will be given to the first 230 customers.

The drive thru event will start at 10 a.m. and go until all the peaches are gone.

The product will be placed in customers vehicles using a contactless method and all workers will be wearing masks and gloves.

No walk ups will be allowed.