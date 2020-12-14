Hy-Vee donates around 40,000 pounds of food to Ozarks Food Harvest

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Ozarks Food Harvest received a large donation thanks to a supermarket’s mission to give away 1 million pounds of food.

Donations were made to Hy-Vee stores, which are now being distributed to food banks across the midwest.

Bart Brown, the president and CEO of Ozarks Food Harvest, said the organization couldn’t be more thankful.

“As we’ve seen With COVID, we’ve seen the need double and sometimes triple in various areas,” said Brown. “We’ve had people seen help who have never sought help before. Ozarks Food Harvest ourselves has done nearly 100 mobile food pantry distributions to about 75,000 individuals, and most of these folks have never been to a food pantry in their lives.”

According to Brown, Ozarks Food Harvest received approximately 40,000 pounds of food on Monday, Dec. 14.