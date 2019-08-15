Breaking News
Hy-Vee announces data breach on payment systems

U.S. — Hy-Vee is announcing a data breach on some of its payment systems.

A statement was released earlier today that says unauthorized activity was found on systems used at some fuel pumps, coffee shops, and restaurants connected to or owned by the company.

The company is investigating the activity and believe they have stopped it.

Law enforcement has been informed.

We reached out to Hy-Vee and the company’s public relations director told us they are not releasing which locations were targeted at this time.

