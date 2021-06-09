HVAC companies working to help beat the heat despite supply shortages

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Shortages of supplies and employees could create backlogs for local HVAC companies.

“For today it has been pretty busy,” said Eric Franco, a service technician for Air Services Heating and Air Conditioning/ All Service Professional Plumbing. “My first two calls were frozen coils, which we see a lot in the summertime.”

It’s busy every summer for HVAC companies, but lack of supplies is making it harder.

“They are telling us the shortage in product is not only by the microchips that go into high efficiency systems and furnaces,” said Rich Callahan, also with Air Services. “But also a resin shortage for the evaporator coil pans.”

Callahan stocked up on parts the best he could and said they are keeping up so far.

“But even as of like, next week, I know that I am trying to track down equipment and order it and not have to reschedule people,” said Callahan. “We can and may see a big shortage of equipment where we are going to have to put people on a backlog.”

For now, these HVAC workers are hoping for the best and keeping busy so we can stay cool.

We love it,” said Eric Franco, a service technician with Air Services. “It is hot outside. But that is what we are here for.”

Air Services tells us it purchased a quarter of a million dollars in inventory hoping to keep things running as smoothly as possible.